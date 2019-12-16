Drew Brees ties Peyton Manning's all-time passing touchdown record

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees tied the NFL all-time passing touchdown record in the second quarter of Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brees reached Nos. 538 and 539 career touchdown pass in the first half against the Colts.

The first touchdown pass came with 12:37 left in the second quarter and it was a 15-yard pass to Michael Thomas. The second came with 6:18 left in the second quarter, a 21-yard pass to Tre’Quan Smith.

Brees’ first touchdown pass tied New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at 538. His second touchdown pass tied Peyton Manning’s 539 mark.

Coming into the game, Brees already was the leader in career passing yards. He had 76,577 passing yards before kickoff against the Colts.

For the 2019 season, Brees has had 2,140 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes. He’s played in only eight games due to injury.

Brees already has been a surefire Hall of Fame quarterback. The 40-year-old is in his 19th NFL season, having played 14 for the Saints and five for the San Diego Chargers.

Brees is leading the Saints back into the playoffs this season and likely will make a case for at least another Pro Bowl selection.

He’s been an All-Pro only once but has made the Pro Bowl 12 times.