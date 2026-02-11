WNBA player 'willing to testify' against ex-boyfriend James Pearce Jr after alleged domestic dispute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rickea Jackson, the WNBA player listed as the alleged victim of a domestic violence incident involving Atlanta Falcons player James Pearce Jr., said she is "willing to testify" if need be.

Pearce, a rising star who nearly won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, was arrested near Miami on Saturday after allegedly fleeing officers and crashing his car following what police said was a domestic dispute with Jackson.

Jackson's attorneys requested the court to conclude the case "as soon as practicable and bring justice to her and the people of the State of Florida" by using "all possible resources and personnel," documents said, via ESPN.

"The victim is pleading with the Court and the State to conclude this matter promptly without hindering the efficacy of the prosecution's case," the attorneys wrote.

Pearce is facing several felony charges, including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, and fleeing or eluding police.

Pearce allegedly crashed his vehicle into another car being driven by his girlfriend and struck a police officer while he tried to flee law enforcement, ESPN reported , citing a criminal complaint from the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office.

The alleged victim told police that she noticed Pearce was following her in a white luxury vehicle and when she stopped at a red light, the NFL player tried to open her vehicle. The victim said she started to drive toward the Doral Police Department, while Pearce allegedly followed her. As she got closer to the station, she said Pearce cut her off and collided with her head on.

Doral police officers responded to the scene, according to ESPN. An officer reportedly pulled a gun on Pearce to try to force him to get on the ground and end the incident, but he allegedly got back into his car and drove away. He allegedly struck an officer as he drove away.

Pearce later crashed his vehicle and was accused of resisting arrest.

Pearce's attorneys say the Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate "maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story."

"We look forward to vigorously defending our client and remain confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well," the attorneys added.

Pearce posted $20,000 bail. He finished third in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and was at the NFL Honors on Thursday night in California.

Jackson, a member of the Los Angeles Sparks, finished ninth in MVP voting this past season after averaging 14.7 points, a new career-high.

