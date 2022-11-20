Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson breaks NFL record with 103-yard kickoff return for touchdown

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson broke the NFL record for most kickoff-return touchdowns in a career on Sunday with a 103-yard return against the Chicago Bears.

The 10-year veteran accomplished the historic feat during the second quarter to set a new NFL record of nine career kickoff returns for a touchdown, topping Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington’s previous record of eight.

Patterson caught the ball in the end zone and took it 103-yards to get within reach of the Bears, who were leading 17-7 with a little over four minutes left in the half.

ARTHUR SMITH DODGES QUARTERBACK QUESTIONS AFTER FALCONS’ LOSS: ‘AS A WHOLE TEAM, WE’VE GOT TO DO A BETTER JOB’

It immediately followed his costly fumble that set up a Chicago touchdown.

Patterson’s touchdown also marked a significant turn in the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Falcons scored 17 unanswered points before Bears’ David Montgomery scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown halfway through the third quarter to tie the game 24-24.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo would kick a 53-yard field goal with less than two minutes left in the game to defeat the Bears, 27-24.