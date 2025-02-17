Team Canada will face Team USA in 4 Nations Face-Off title game after beating Finland

Canada was back on the ice on Monday in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off following the loss to USA, and they took care of business against Finland in a 5-3 victory.

While USA’s six points already puts them in the championship game on Feb. 20, making Monday night’s matchup against Sweden a formality, Canada and Finland both came into this game with two points (both 1-1 for the tournament).

Sweden, despite being 0-2, lost both of their matchups in overtime, giving them two points as well.

So, Canada knew a revenge championship game against USA would require a win over Finland, and the stars showed up to make sure that was the case.

Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid both scored two goals for Canada to lead the way to victory.

Brayden Point also scored in Canada’s three-goals-to-none first period performance, while Sidney Crosby buried an empty net goal after Finland’s desperation charge was thwarted.

It was McDavid who got Canada on the board first, which is what he did against the U.S. on Saturday night.

The goal was unassisted, as McDavid surveyed the ice before turning toward goal and sniping a low wrist shot past Finland’s Juuse Saros, who was taken out of the game early in the second period in favor of Kevin Lankinen after MacKinnon’s third goal of the tournament, and second of the night, made it 4-0.

The third period, though, saw some fight out of Finland, as Esa Lindell’s first goal of the tournament finally got them on the board. It seemed too little, too late for them, however, as the goal came with 6:41 left in the game.

But Mikael Granlund scored two goals in 23 seconds with an extra man on the ice for Finland due to an empty net. That made it 4-3, and despite dominating the entire game, Canada found themselves needing to bunker down.

Just seconds after Granlund’s second goal, Crosby, the stalwart Canadian winger, buried an empty net wrister to seal victory and allow the team their potential revenge game against USA on Thursday night.

