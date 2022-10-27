Ex-White Sox player describes Frank Thomas in foul way in new book

A new book cites Hall of Famer Frank Thomas as a "d-----bag" and "selfish p---k" during his time with the Chicago White Sox.

"The Big Hurt" was in the South Side of Chicago from 1990 to 2005, but apparently wasn't the most popular guy in the clubhouse.

"Thomas was one of the best players in the game, but a selfish prick of a teammate." author Jeff Pearlman wrote in his new book, "The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson. "At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, he was an intimidating presence who moped with the best of them."

Pearlman's sentiments come from the words of a former White Sox player who was teammates with Thomas.

"‘Frank was a d-----bag,’ said one Chicago standout. ‘I judge people by how they treat those they don’t need to be nice to. Frank treated the clubhouse guys like garbage.'"

The book also notes a time when the Sox wanted him to bat fifth in the batting order, but Lance Johnson said he "refused."

"I heard that and thought ‘There goes our shot at the World Series.’ Because everyone would just pitch around him, Which they did," Johnson told Pearlman, adding he was "just a baby."

Thomas was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 after spending time with the White Sox, Oakland Athletics, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Thomas won back-to-back MVPs in 1993 and 1994 and was a top-eight finisher nine times in his career. Even at age 38, he hit 39 home runs, drove in 114 runs, and finished in fourth place in the AL MVP vote. He was a career .301 hitter with a .974 OPS and 521 home runs.