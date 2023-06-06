Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Vikings part owner sentenced six years in prison for $700 million cryptocurrency scam

Reginald Fowler defrauded the Alliance of American Football league

Associated Press
A former part owner of the Minnesota Vikings who defrauded a short-lived professional football league known as the Alliance of American Football in a $700 million cryptocurrency scam was sentenced Monday to over six years in prison.

Reginald Fowler, 64, of Chandler, Arizona, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court to six years and three months in prison and was ordered to forfeit $740 million and pay restitution of $53 million.

Reggie Fowler addresses reporters

Arizona businessman Reggie Fowler addresses reporters after Minnesota Vikings owner Red McCombs announced the proposed sale of the team to Fowler, Feb. 14, 2005, in Eden Prairie, Minn. Fowler, a former part owner of the Vikings who defrauded a short-lived professional football league known as the Alliance of American Football while carrying out $700 million cryptocurrency scam was sentenced Monday, June 5, 2023, to over six years in prison. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

The Alliance of American Football met a speedy end in 2019 when it ran out of money.

Prosecutors said Fowler lied to the league’s executives when he claimed to control bank accounts with tens of millions of dollars from real estate investments and government contracts that he could use to support the league.

In 2005, he tried to buy the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, becoming a minority owner before his involvement in the team ended in 2014.

Minnesota Vikings helmet sits on the turf

A Minnesota Vikings helmet on the turf prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that Fowler broke the law by processing hundreds of millions of dollars of unregulated transactions on behalf of cryptocurrency exchanges that were used as a shadow bank.

"He did so by lying to legitimate U.S. financial institutions, which exposed the U.S. financial system to serious risk," Williams said. "He then victimized a professional football league by lying about his net worth in exchange for a substantial portion of the league."

Vikings helmets on the bench

A detail view of a NFL crest logo is seen on the back of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings on December 20, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.  (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In a sentencing submission, defense lawyer Edward Sapone wrote that Fowler was heartbroken that he let himself engage in crimes after over six decades of extraordinary contributions to family and community.

"Reggie is extremely remorseful," Sapone wrote. "The American Football League didn’t benefit from the investment that Reggie had planned to make. Reggie’s bank accounts were frozen, he could not secure the investment money, and he was not able to invest the large sum of money he promised to invest."