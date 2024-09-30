Ex-UFC star Tim Kennedy's nonprofit helping Helene victims in North Carolina

Hurricane Helene caused a massive crisis across the southern U.S. and left dozens dead and even more unaccounted for across several states.

Parts of North Carolina also felt the severe impact of the natural disaster, with entire towns being flooded out and left without power and regular availability of food, water, gasoline and other necessities. It is unclear how long they could be without it.

Tim Kennedy, a Green Beret and former UFC star who founded Save Our Allies, appeared on "OutKick the Morning" and told host Charly Arnolt how he was using his nonprofit to help the victims of Helene.

"Now, and it was very brilliantly said, if we have the capability and ability to go and help somebody, and we don’t," Kennedy explained on the show, asking, "are we complicit in that? If we’re not going to roll our sleeves up and get dirty here on our own soil, then what are we really doing here?

"Yes, we are an overseas evacuation, personnel recovery nonprofit. That is what we are good at. But if we can’t leverage those same tools here in our home in the United States, then I don’t know what we’re doing.

"So, yes, we are in North Carolina. We are doing our best to get as many people out as we possibly can. Get humanitarian aid to the frontlines. The devastation is indescribable."

Kennedy urged listeners to go to the Save Our Allies website to learn more about how they could also help out.

As of Sunday morning, the North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) activated more than 500 soldiers and airmen and more than 200 vehicles and aircraft, including hoist and emergency aviation assets as well as high-water response vehicles.

The NCNG reported that it completed 16 air missions, resulting in the rescue of 119 citizens and 11 pets.

