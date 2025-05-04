Ex-Texas star's agent slams NFL over quarterback's draft slide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Quinn Ewers took a chance on going to the NFL instead of transferring from the Texas Longhorns to further his college football career.

Ewers saw himself slide from a mid-draft projection to the final round last week. The Miami Dolphins selected Ewers in the seventh round. He will likely have to vie with Zach Wilson for the backup quarterback job.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The former Texas star and his agent Ron Slavin opened up to ESPN for a story about his draft slide. Slavin revealed their mindset as the hours and minutes ticked away during the draft. He said he thought Ewers could have had a good chance to land with the Las Vegas Raiders or Seattle Seahawks on Day 2. But the so-called "nightmare" scenario occurred when The Raiders passed on the quarterback for two FCS guys, a division lower than the top in college football.

Slavin said he had spoken with two teams before the seventh round started – the Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys. That’s when Miami finally took him. Slavin told ESPN he had reached out of about "half the league" to see why his client fell from a fourth-round projected all the way to round seven.

"They thought he was a third- or fourth-round pick, but too big of a name to be a clipboard holder," he said. "Which I think is chickens---"

CBS ANALYST RECALLS TIME SHEDEUR SANDERS MISSED PREGAME OBLIGATION WITH NETWORK

Ewers said he will use the draft slight as fuel.

"It's definitely a lot of motivation that comes with it, especially just being the last (quarterback) drafted," Ewers said. "I still have the high expectations for myself, but just from the outside looking in, this is the first time in my life to not have that much expectation. There's definitely motivation and fuel. A lot of it."

Ewers was one of the top quarterbacks in high school when he initially committed to Ohio State. He transferred to Texas before the 2022 season and spent the rest of his career there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had 3,472 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes in 2024. The Longhorns made it to the College Football Playoff, only to be eliminated by Ohio State in the semifinals.