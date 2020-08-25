Ex-Seahawks' Kemah Siverand apologizes after sneaking female visitor 'disguised as player' into hotel

Former Seattle Seahawks rookie Kemah Siverand is speaking out after he was caught sneaking a female visitor poorly disguised in team gear into a hotel where he was isolating during training camp.

Siverand issued a lengthy apology on Twitter nearly two weeks after he was released from the team following the incident.

SEAHAWKS’ KEMAH SIVERAND CUT AFTER CAUGHT SNEAKING FEMALE IN HOTEL, ATTEMPTED TO ‘DISGUISE HER AS A PLAYER’: REPORT

"After taking time to reflect and really consider the seriousness of my actions, I have tried to find the appropriate words to apologize to all of those affected by my poor decision and immaturity," his apology read.

"I've privately apologized to Coach [Pete] Carroll, [general manager] John Schneider, and the Seahawks organization. I violated team rules, which would have been unacceptable in normal times, but absolutely inexcusable now during a pandemic. I understand my lapse in judgement put my teammates and the organization at risk, thankfully no one else was affected by my actions."

GIANTS’ JOE JUDGE SAYS NO ‘PSEUDO-BUBBLE’ BUT PLAYERS SHOOULD CONSIDER ISOLATING: ‘THAT’S A SACRAFICE WE HAVE TO MAKE’

The undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State was caught on video with a woman, who was reportedly wearing team gear “in an attempt to disguise her as a player,” NFL Network reported at the time.

“I want to make sure this one mistake will not define me, and I will continue training harder than ever to continue pursuing my dreams of playing in the National Football League,” he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While NFL teams can’t force players to quarantine in hotels amid pandemic fears, isolating teams in hotels during training camp is a relatively typical policy.