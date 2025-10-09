Ex-Red Sox star Mike Greenwell dead at 62 after cancer battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mike Greenwell, a two-time All-Star with the Boston Red Sox who played 12 years in the majors, has died after a battle with thyroid cancer, officials in Florida said on Thursday. He was 62.

Lee County officials announced Greenwell’s death in a Facebook post. He had served as county commissioner since 2022.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Commissioner Mike Greenwell, a lifelong Lee County resident. He was a strong advocate for the people and businesses of Lee County and will be remembered for seeking meaningful solutions to the challenges his community faced," the post read.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all who were touched by his leadership."

The Red Sox selected Greenwell in the third round of the 1982 draft straight out of high school. He made his debut during the 1985 season and never played for any other team.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Greenwell," the Red Sox wrote on X. "’The Gator’ spent his entire career in a Red Sox uniform and was a beloved fixture of Fenway and Fort Myers. He gave so much to Lee County and Sox Nation.

We send our love to the Greenwell family."

Greenwell was a part of the 1986 team that won the American League pennant and lost to the New York Mets in seven games.

He earned his first All-Star selection in 1988 and his second in 1989.

In 1988, Greenwell hit 22 home runs, had a career-high 119 RBI and batted .325. He was the runner-up in the American League MVP voting, finishing behind Oakland Athletics slugger Jose Canseco that season.

He hit .308 in 1989 with 14 home runs and 95 RBI.

Greenwell, an outfielder, played 1,269 games in his career. He had 130 home runs and 726 RBI.

"Mike was an unbelievable teammate and an unbelievable friend," Greenwell’s former teammate Ellis Burks told MLB.com. "He and I were friends from Day 1. That’s a tremendous loss, not only to his family, but for me as well. It’s tough when you have a friend dealing with an illness for a while like that. My condolences go out to his family."