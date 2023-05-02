Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI case

Per the plea agreement, Ruggs could serve up to 10 years in prison

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Former first-round NFL Draft pick Henry Ruggs III is set to enter into a guilty plea for two charges related to the 2021 deadly car crash in Las Vegas.

Ruggs unconditionally waived the right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday, and his attorney said that he will plead guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

According to a plea agreement presented in court, the 24-year-old will serve three to 10 years in a Nevada state prison.

Henry Ruggs III appears in court

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on November 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ruggs has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor to measure his alcohol level after he missed a court-ordered test. Ruggs faces DUI charges after a fatal car crash.  (Bizuayehu Tesfaye-Pool/Getty Images)

"This resolution is conditioned upon the court accepting the stipulations of the parties," defense attorney David Chesnoff said during the hearing, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. 

"In the event that the court does not accept the stipulations, Mr. Ruggs will be permitted to withdraw his guilty plea, proceed to trial and litigate all issues."

Ruggs was in the room for Tuesday's hearing and simply responded by saying, "Yes, your honor," when asked if he understood the proceedings.

As part of the plea deal, the one count of DUI causing substantial harm regarding his passenger and two counts of reckless driving were dropped.

Henry Ruggs III leaves court

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III leaves court after an appearance at the Regional Justice Center on November 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ruggs faces DUI charges after a fatal car crash. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye-Pool/Getty Images)

Police said Ruggs was drunk and reached speeds of 156 mph while driving a Corvette Stingray in the early morning hours on Nov. 2, 2021. Ruggs' vehicle ultimately crashed into an SUV being derived by Tina Tintor.

Tintor's vehicle was propelled 571 feet and was set on fire. Tintor and her dog Max were burned to death, according to the coroner's official ruling.

Henry Ruggs II seen in a courtroom

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III (R) appears in court with his attorneys David Chesnoff (L) and Richard Schonfeld at the Regional Justice Center on November 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ruggs faces DUI charges after a fatal car crash. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye-Pool/Getty Images)

Responding police officers reported that Ruggs refused to take a field sobriety test. Approximately two hours after the wreck, a blood test showed that Ruggs' blood-alcohol level was 0.161 — which is more than double the legal limit in Nevada.

A woman in Ruggs' car, later identified as Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, suffered some injuries. A preliminary hearing was delayed multiple times.

A conviction would have resulted in Ruggs being sentenced to a minimum of two years and up to 50 years in prison.

Ruggs is scheduled to appear in front of District Judge Jennifer Schwartz on May 10 to formally enter his plea.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.