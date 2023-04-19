Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Bengals' Joe Mixon pleads not guilty to charge of allegedly pointing gun in woman's face

The charge was refiled earlier this month based on new evidence

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Joe Mixon appeared in a Cincinnati courtroom Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to an aggravated menacing misdemeanor charge.

The Cincinnati Bengals running back is alleged to have "knowingly" pointed a gun in a woman's face, saying she "should be popped in the face."

The incident occurred less than a mile from the Bengals' stadium the same day the Bengals traveled to Buffalo to face the Bills in an AFC divisional round playoff game.

Joe Mixon runs the ball

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) looks for room during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Jan 8, 2023. (Joseph Maiorana/USA Today Sports)

A warrant was issued for Mixon's arrest in January, but the initial charge was dropped less than 24 hours after it was filed.

However, police said new evidence prompted the filing of new charges.

Joe Mixon high fives teammate

Joe Mixon (28) of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates his touchdown with Tyler Boyd (83) of the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter of a game against the Carolina Panthers at Paycor Stadium Nov. 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

"This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process," the Cincinnati Police Department said in a statement Friday, via ESPN. "To preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved, no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings."

Joe Mixon stares on field

Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the start of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.  (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Mixon avoided charges from a shooting that occurred in his backyard that put a teenager in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His sister and her boyfriend were both charged.