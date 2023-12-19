Expand / Collapse search
Ex-Patriots star Julian Edelman reveals harsh warning Michael Jordan issued before Super Bowl

Malcolm Butler made an iconic interception to seal the Patriots Super Bowl XLIX win

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Throughout the majority of the 2010s, the New England Patriots were the odds on favorites to advance to and win the Super Bowl. 

New England ended the 2014 season with a 12-4 record behind another strong campaign from star quarterback Tom Brady

After picking up wins in the divisional and conference championship rounds, the Patriots once again found themselves playing in the big game. Julian Edelman was a member of the Patriots team that appeared in Super Bowl XLIX against the defending champion Seattle Seahawks nearly nine years ago.

The three-time Super Bowl champion, who spent his entire professional football career in New England, recalled a time when NBA great Michael Jordan put pressure on him over a bet he placed on the big game.

Julian Edelman celebrates after a game

Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 to win Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona.  (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

During a recent edition of his "Games With Names" podcast, Edelman shared a story about the time he saw Jordan before the big game against the Seahawks.

At one point, Jordan instructed Edelman not to mess things up during the Super Bowl.

"As soon as the conversation’s about to end, like five minutes in, I’m about to leave, Jordan comes up to me, and he goes, ‘Hey kid, I got a bunch of money on you. Don’t f--- it up,’" Edelman noted. "And that’s the only thing he said to me."

Michael Jordan yells

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan looks on during their game against the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Edelman did not say whether Jordan revealed the exact amount of money he bet on the game. 

The Super Bowl LIII MVP also reminisced about chatting with New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter around the same time he began interacting with Jordan. Edleman described Jeter as "charming."

Julian Edelman before a game against the 49ers

Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots prior to the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Super Bowl XLIX proved to be one of the more memorable championship games in recent history. The Patriots ultimately defeated the Seahawks after defensive back Malcolm Bulter intercepted Russell Wilson's pass in the end zone to secure the 28-24 victory.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was criticized for deciding to pass the ball instead of handing it off to running back Marshawn Lynch.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.