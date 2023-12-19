Ex-Patriots star Julian Edelman reveals harsh warning Michael Jordan issued before Super Bowl

Throughout the majority of the 2010s, the New England Patriots were the odds on favorites to advance to and win the Super Bowl.

New England ended the 2014 season with a 12-4 record behind another strong campaign from star quarterback Tom Brady.

After picking up wins in the divisional and conference championship rounds, the Patriots once again found themselves playing in the big game. Julian Edelman was a member of the Patriots team that appeared in Super Bowl XLIX against the defending champion Seattle Seahawks nearly nine years ago.

The three-time Super Bowl champion, who spent his entire professional football career in New England, recalled a time when NBA great Michael Jordan put pressure on him over a bet he placed on the big game.

During a recent edition of his "Games With Names" podcast, Edelman shared a story about the time he saw Jordan before the big game against the Seahawks.

At one point, Jordan instructed Edelman not to mess things up during the Super Bowl.

"As soon as the conversation’s about to end, like five minutes in, I’m about to leave, Jordan comes up to me, and he goes, ‘Hey kid, I got a bunch of money on you. Don’t f--- it up,’" Edelman noted. "And that’s the only thing he said to me."

Edelman did not say whether Jordan revealed the exact amount of money he bet on the game.

The Super Bowl LIII MVP also reminisced about chatting with New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter around the same time he began interacting with Jordan. Edleman described Jeter as "charming."

Super Bowl XLIX proved to be one of the more memorable championship games in recent history. The Patriots ultimately defeated the Seahawks after defensive back Malcolm Bulter intercepted Russell Wilson's pass in the end zone to secure the 28-24 victory.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was criticized for deciding to pass the ball instead of handing it off to running back Marshawn Lynch.