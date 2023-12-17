Patriots' Matthew Judon takes swipe at NFL officials' treatment of Patrick Mahomes

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon appeared to take a swipe at NFL officiating on Sunday after the team’s 10-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Judon commented on a post on X, formerly Twitter, that showed what appeared to be an AI-generated image of Patrick Mahomes and an official kissing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I see no lies," Judon wrote in response to the post.

The officials were on the hot seat for the second straight Chiefs game. However, this time, Kansas City benefited from a penalty flag rather than have points getting taken off of the board.

In Kansas City’s first drive of the third quarter, a defensive holding penalty negated a Chiefs fumble and recovery by Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers. The drive ended with a field goal from Harrison Butker to make the game 17-10.

TAYLOR SWIFT IRATE AS TRAVIS KELCE FALLS DURING PLAY VS PATRIOTS; INTERNET DEBATES WHETHER SHE DROPPED F-BOMB

Bailey Zappe was intercepted on New England’s next drive, which set up a Mahomes touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Kansas City won the game, 27-17.

Mahomes and coach Andy Reid were reportedly fined during the weekend for their ire over the officiating in the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills last week.

The NFL fined Reid $100,000 on Sunday for "violating long-standing league rules prohibiting public criticism of game officials," according to ESPN. Mahomes was fined $50,000 for his criticism of the officials along with his "unsportsmanlike conduct during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against Buffalo."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes was angry over an offensive offsides penalty that was called on teammate Kadarius Toney. He exploded on sideline officials and critiqued officiating in his postgame press conference. Reid also criticized officials in his postgame presser.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.