Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch on Russell Wilson blocking his number: 'Russ was just a QB to me'

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Two years prior, running back Marshawn Lynch joined the roster. The Wilson-Lynch quarterback and running back duo went to have several productive seasons together.

The 2013 season ended with Wilson and Lynch helping bring the first Lombardi Trophy to Seattle when the team won Super Bowl XLVIII. Wilson's relationships with his old Seahawks teammates has been widely scrutinized over the years.

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast and suggested that his relationship with Wilson was strictly professional and did not extend beyond the football field.

"Russ was just a QB for me. … I don’t have his number," Lynch told Sharpe.

Many argued that the Seahawks had the talent to win multiple Super Bowls during the Wilson-Lynch era, especially when the "Legion of Boom" was fully intact.

But perhaps Wilson's most famous play happened in Super Bowl XLIX. Wilson threw a goal-line interception late in the game that sealed the victory for the New England Patriots. Many believed the ball should have been handed off to Lynch instead.

Lynch recalled a time when he wanted to reach out to Wilson after a game, but he did not have the quarterback's phone number, so he attempted to get it from someone in the team's front office.

But Lynch said Wilson ended up calling him from a blocked phone number.

"I don’t know how, all I know is I got a call from a blocked number," Lynch said. "This is the first time I tried to have a conversation with Russ."

Lynch also touched on how Wilson seemed to never fully gel with the rest of the team. He pointed to the way head coach Pete Carroll treated Wilson.

"Being accountable was something big for us," he said.

But at times when Lynch and other teammates felt as though Carroll was not holding Wilson accountable, he said they were instructed not to speak to Wilson about the situation.

"Pete tell them like, ‘Aye … nobody go and talk to Russell … if anybody got something to say to Russell come talk to me. Come talk to the quarterback coach, but nobody go and talk to him.’"

Lynch does not appear to have any hard feelings toward Wilson, but he said some of the things that went on during the franchise's glory days "didn't make any sense."

Nevertheless, Lynch’s comments certainly help further shed light on what exactly happened during the "Legion of Boom" era.

The Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the 2022 offseason after the quarterback agreed to waive the no-trade provision in his contract.