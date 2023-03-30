Ex-Patriots star Asante Samuel issues warning to Lamar Jackson: 'You don't want to play for Belichick'

Despite winning two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, former defensive back Asante Samuel does not want a star quarterback to consider joining the franchise.

Samuel took to Twitter on Thursday and said, "Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don't want to play for [Patriots coach Bill] Belichick."

Samuel, who went to the Pro Bowl four times during his career, seems to believe that Jackson could be subject to a negative environment if he landed in New England.

Earlier this week, Jackson revealed that he requested a trade from the Ravens just days before the team placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him.

The Ravens selected Jackson in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He is one of the most uniquely talented athletes in the league and has rushed for 4,437 yards during his five-year career.

He was the unanimous NFL MVP in 2019 and has the second-best winning percentage among active quarterbacks – only one spot behind Patrick Mahomes.

Instead of hiring an agent, Jackson has decided to represent himself as he seeks a trade.

Several teams have said they do not intend to pursue Jackson. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank laid out why his team is not interested in a trade for Jackson.

Meanwhile, longtime Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed that rapper Meek Mill sent him a text message urging him to sign Jackson.

Samuel has been a vocal critic of Belichick. He previously credited Tom Brady for the six Super Bowl victories in New England.

The Patriots have failed to win a playoff game since Brady's departure. The team went 8-9 last season and did not qualify for the postseason.

In a February interview with Betway Insider, Samuel said Belichick was responsible for creating a bad environment in New England.

"It was not a good experience. People think we won, and that was great, but when we lost, the players would be depressed and down," he said. "I remember one day vividly. We won the game, but he cussed everybody out after the game. Everybody's walking around with their head down, and I'm like, 'What the hell is wrong with you? Pick your head up. Don’t let this man take you down. We just won.'"