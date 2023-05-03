Expand / Collapse search
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Ex-NHL defenseman PK Subban causes social media frenzy after controversial Lizzo remark during NHL playoffs

Subban made the remark while discussing the Panthers-Maple Leafs series

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former NHL defensman P.K. Subban ignited a social media frenzy on Tuesday night after he made comments about Grammy Award winner Lizzo, seemingly directed at her weight. 

During ESPN’s broadcast of the Florida Panthers-Toronto Maple Leafs second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Subban explained what he believed the Maple Leafs would need to do after dropping the first game, 4-2. 

Nick Cousins after goal

Nick Cousins of the Florida Panthers celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday. (Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

"Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch," Subban remarked. "They weren’t prepared, in my opinion."

Lizzo accepts the Record of the Year award for "About Damn Time" during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. (Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

 The comment was perceived by many on social media as fat-shaming. 

Subban, who retired while with the New Jersey Devils in September, did not address his comment in reference to Lizzo, but he did explain in a tweet what he meant by "pack a lunch." 

Subban signed a three-year deal with ESPN as an analyst in November. Before heading to the studio booth, Subban spent the majority of his career with the Montreal Canadiens. He also played three seasons with the Nashville Predators before being traded to the Devils in 2019. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.