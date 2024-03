Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former Atlanta Falcons star Roddy White took a shot at his former counterpart Sean Payton on Wednesday after the Denver Broncos let go of Russell Wilson and traded Jerry Jeudy.

Wilson was cut after playing 15 games in Payton’s offense and recording 3,070 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes. Jeudy had 54 catches for 758 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games. Payton led the Broncos to an 8-9 record in his first season at the helm in Denver but big changes were made.

White, who went up against the Payton-led New Orleans Saints during his career in Atlanta, wrote on X that Drew Brees was the one who carried the team, not Payton.

"Sean (Payton’s) time has passed him by don’t matter who he gets in the draft Drew carried that man and he ain’t done nothing since," he wrote on X.

"I don’t want people to think that cause he coached the Saints and I was a Falcons player that’s why I’m saying what I’m saying," he added. "I just watched the games cause I’m a fan. Your job as a coach is to put the players in the best position to make plays and he didn’t do that."

White also commended the Broncos’ 2023 roster.

"Dude that Broncos roster was really good probably too 5 two years ago now it’s dismantled by a man that time has passed him by," he wrote in response to one fan. "Man yelling at Russ like his resume is better than Russ’s last time I checked Russ went to 2 Super Bowl not one. Russ winning percentage better."

The Broncos managed to beat the Kansas City Chiefs once during the 2023 season. But the AFC West didn’t get any easier.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh, and the Las Vegas Raiders added Christian Wilkins on defense and still have a solid wide receiver in Davante Adams.