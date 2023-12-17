Broncos coach Sean Payton screams at Russell Wilson during brutal loss vs Lions

Emotions run high on an NFL field, especially this time of year when every game is even more crucial with playoffs around the corner.

For the Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton on Saturday night, emotions boiled over a bit during a brutal 42-17 loss to the Detroit Lions.

After the Broncos were unable to score a touchdown on the one-yard line on multiple occasions while down 28-7, Payton was seen ripping into his veteran quarterback on the sideline.

NFL Network cameras caught Payton screaming face-to-face at Russell Wilson, who wasn’t talking back to his head coach.

It was a frustrating sequence of events when the Broncos desperately needed a touchdown to remain in the game in the second half, and they found themselves in good field position to do so with first-and-goal from the Detroit nine-yard line.

After a pass to running back Jaleel McLaughlin landed him at the one-yard line on second down, the Broncos had two chances to get over the goal line. The first attempt was a pitch to Javonte Williams that fell just short, forcing fourth-and-goal from the one.

Then, after a feed to fullback Michael Burton, referees called center Quinn Meinerz for offensive offsides – a highly controversial call as replay showed that his helmet was not over the ball and he was indeed onsides.

Burton scored on the play, but it was nullified and the Broncos were forced back five yards. Instead of going for it again on fourth-and-goal, Payton opted to kick a short field goal to get points on the board.

Payton was furious with officials, and rightfully so after replay showed Meinerz wasn’t offsides. Nonetheless, there was something that ticked Payton off about that red zone appearance that led to him going over to Wilson for an earful.

After the game, Wilson didn’t divulge what Payton said, but also didn’t mind his head coach ripping him in front of his teammates.

"I mean, of course," Wilson told reporters when asked if Payton continues to have faith in him as the Broncos’ quarterback. "I think the biggest thing is we’re trying to score a touchdown there. I think we all want to score there. I think that’s our focus and that’s – you want a coach that’s passionate. We want players that are, too, and everything else. And so, we wanted to score a touchdown. I think my biggest thing is always trying to focus on the next play and unfortunately, those few plays, we didn’t get the touchdowns there, so that was the only unfortunate part about that part."

Wilson taking the high ground is what you’d expect from the 35-year-old Super Bowl champion.

But what makes this situation intriguing for not just Broncos fans, but NFL fans in general, is the rumors Payton and Wilson weren’t getting along in Denver when they started off very slow this season. They’ve picked it up of late, but there are some who believe Payton and Wilson still don’t gel too well.

This spat on the sideline fuels that theory, but at 7-7 now after the loss, these two are focused on winning the next three games to position themselves for the playoffs.