Ex-NFL star rips Caleb Williams' 'level of entitlement' over alleged Bears draft-dodge attempt

Former NFL star Boomer Esiason had a terse message for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams after a book revealed details of the former USC standout trying to avoid being selected by the NFC North team in 2024.

Williams and his father, Carl, asked attorneys to find a workaround to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, explored signing in the United Football League and considered ripping the city of Chicago and the team to create a controversy, according to "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback."

Still, the Bears selected Williams with the No. 1 overall pick and he played only 12 games under Matt Eberflus before the coach was fired. Now, Williams will get to play under Ben Johnson.

Esiason talked about the book’s details on his WFAN morning show in New York.

"The level of entitlement is breathtaking. It’s no wonder why he failed initially, and it’s no wonder why the coach got fired. So now they go out and get an offensive coach in Ben Johnson.

"So you know what? Now it’s on his a--. It’s going to be on his a-- to live up to these so-called lofty expectations that he has for himself and that his father has for his son. I understand that there could be a discussion, ‘Hey, this is where quarterbacks go to die.’ Well, go fix it. Be the reason that the team is going to turn it around, and you be the player that you think you are."

Esiason said he would tell Williams to just "keep your mouth shut, you’re going into the greatest league that there’s ever been for the sport that we all love, you’re gonna have a chance one day to make $500 million, because guys like me and guys before me all went on strike so you could actually make more money."

"Keep your pie-hole shut, and go out and play football and earn your keep and earn your respect."

Williams, nor the Bears, have commented on the book’s details.

Williams said at the time of Johnson’s hiring that he was "extremely excited" about it.

"Then once I got off the phone, I was driving on the highway, and I don't know if it was safe or not, but I gave a loud yell and scream of just excitement," Williams said. "It brings a bunch of clarity to the offseason. It brings a bunch of different things to the offseason. I'm really excited about the Bears and being able to make this happen. And keep Ben Johnson as our coach for a long time."