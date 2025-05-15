Caleb Williams tried to avoid getting drafted by Bears and considered UFL stint, book says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eli Manning and John Elway almost had company.

A new book details how Caleb Williams apparently tried to avoid getting drafted by the Chicago Bears last year.

Williams and his family consulted with lawyers to find a loophole in the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, all while his father told the book's author, Seth Wickersham, that "Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die."

Williams himself wondered if he could "do it" with Shane Waldron, who has since been fired from his offensive coordinator role. His father, Carl, was also concerned about Matt Eberflus (also since let go as the head coach), and uncertainty within the franchise, along with the fate of previous first-round quarterbacks the organization had selected, that would hold his son back.

"I don't want my son playing for the Bears," Carl Williams apparently said. Caleb actually told his dad that he "needed" to go to the Minnesota Vikings after meeting with them, knowing how unlikely that would be.

In fact, the quarterback even considered signing into the United Football League out of USC, rather than being the automatic first pick in the NFL.

The details are highlighted in Wickersham's book, "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback," which is set to be released in September.

The Bears declined to comment to Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital reached out to Williams' rep.

Williams eventually stayed in the NFL Draft, and he was convinced after sitting down with Bears brass that he could succeed there. General manager Ryan Poles was not budging, and Williams did not want to pull a Manning from 2004, or Elway in 1983.

He was selected by Chicago to be their next franchise quarterback, and thankfully for the Williamses, a couple of their concerns – the aforementioned Eberflus and Waldron – are no longer in the organization. Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson joined the Bears to be their new head coach this offseason. It was a move that Williams was "extremely excited" about, to the point where he even thanked Bears brass in a phone call.

"Then once I got off the phone, I was driving on the highway and I don't know if it was safe or not, but I gave a loud yell and scream of just excitement," Williams said. "It brings a bunch of clarity to the offseason. It brings a bunch of different things to the offseason. I'm really excited about the Bears and being able to make this happen. And keep Ben Johnson as our coach for a long time."

He had an up-and-down rookie season, partially due to the coaching carousel inside the building. He was also sacked 68 times, the most in the NFL. But in all, he ended up with 20 touchdowns, six interceptions, 3,541 passing yards, and 489 rushing yards. His 4,030 total yards were the most by a Bears quarterback ever.

Williams got some additional help in the NFL Draft, as Chicago drafted Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick.

