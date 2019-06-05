Ex-NFL star Jamaal Charles goes to battle with massive spider at his home

Former NFL running back Jamaal Charles is more accustomed to battling defensive linemen than what he had to deal with at his Texas home Tuesday.

The two-time All-Pro battled with a massive spider that was climbing on the wall of his home. Video posted onto his Instagram Stories showed Charles attempting to sweep the arachnid into a dustpan.

As Charles was trying to get the spider to safety, it darted for his leg. Charles used his quickness to avoid the spider as his wife and child filmed him.

“Lock that door. We are not bringing that in here,” his wife says in the video.

A separate video later showed the spider in a cardboard box. Charles wrote, “My lil pet.”

It’s unclear what Charles will do with the spider now that he captured it.

Charles recently retired from the NFL after signing a one-day contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. He rushed for 7,563 yards and scored 44 rushing touchdowns in his career.