Bo Jackson rips modern MLB's home run obsession over batting average

Former MLB All-Star Bo Jackson said that players in today’s game have one thing on their minds: going deep.

Jackson, 63, talked about how the game has changed over the years and how players get paid a lot of money despite having a low batting average because of the emphasis on hitting home runs.

"Everybody's trying to hit the home run. Hit it out of the park or strike out. You getting guys making seven, $8 million a year, and they're batting .241," Jackson said during a recent appearance on "Green Light with Chris Long."

There are numerous players who batted around .241 but found success because of their ability to hit the long ball. Last season, Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber hit .240 but slugged 56 home runs, and had 132 RBI and finished second in the National League MVP voting.

The 32-year-old then signed a five-year, $150 million contract in the offseason. Schwarber is Jackson’s example of how batting average has become devalued in today’s game, as the emphasis has shifted more to getting on base and slugging ability.

Jackson compared hitters with low batting averages who get paid to scout team players in the NFL making a large salary.

"That's like somebody making minimum wage, that’s a guy on the scout team that you know isn’t supposed to be in the game making seven-eight million a year," Jackson said.

The former multi-sport star also talked about how players don’t steal as many bases or play small ball.

"Stealing bases back then was a must. You don't see guys except (Cincinnati Reds' Elly) De La Cruz... You don't see too many guys stealing bases or doing hit and runs now in baseball, or sacrifice bunts," Jackson said.

Jackson spent eight seasons in the big leagues. He began his career with the Kansas City Royals, then spent two seasons with the Chicago White Sox and one with the California Angels. In 694 games, Jackson had a career batting average of .250 with 141 home runs and 415 RBI, with 82 stolen bases.

He made the All-Star team with the Royals in 1989.

Jackson also played four seasons with the then-Los Angeles Raiders in the NFL. In 38 games, Jackson ran for 2,782 yards with 16 rushing touchdowns.

