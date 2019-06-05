Daughter of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has adorable encounter with fawn

The daughter of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry had an adorable encounter with a fawn Monday.

Landry recorded his daughter, Joy, interacting with the animal outside his garage. As the fawn approaches, Joy takes a few steps back before petting it.

Landry tells Joy they would go find the animal some food and as the father and daughter start to walk away, the fawn follows the girl up the pathway.

“You got a new friend?” Landry asks.

The four-time Pro Bowler addressed the encounter with reporters Tuesday.

“I went to the garage and when I came out of the garage they were already best friends,” Landry said, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

Landry said he was more afraid of the deer than his daughter was. He added they were still undecided on whether to name the animal.

“If he comes back we’ll definitely give him a name for sure,” he said.