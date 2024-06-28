Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Ex-NFL star fires off strong message after Biden-Trump debate

Ward won a Super Bowl during his career

Ryan Gaydos
Published
close
Former NFL star T.J. Ward criticized potential supporters of President Biden Thursday night as he and millions of others tuned in to watch the first debate between Biden and former President Trump.

Ward, a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion who played in the NFL through the 2017 season, wrote a scathing message on social media.

"If you vote for Biden I’m convinced your def dumb and blind," the former Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos player wrote on X.

joe biden on the debate stage

President Biden stands at his podium during the first presidential debate of the 2024 election season against former President Trump at CNN's studios in Atlanta June 27, 2024. (Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Similar sentiment, albeit maybe more toned down, was blasted across social media throughout the night. Biden stumbled out of the gate during the debate, sparking panic among members of the Democratic Party.

One well-connected Democratic source told Fox News late Thursday after the debate the House and the Senate are Republican — for now — adding, "everyone is freaking out" and that Biden "needs to go."

However, there is "no way they replace him unless he agrees," the source said.

Former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, said during an appearance on MSNBC after the debate that Biden "failed" to show Americans he was "up to the job at his age."

TJ Ward at a preseason game

Strong safety T.J. Ward of the Denver Broncos watching the game play out during the fourth quarter as the Denver Broncos hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Aug. 31, 2017.  (Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

TJ Ward returns the ball

Strong safety T.J. Ward (43) of the Denver Broncos intercepts a pass in the third quarter of a game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Oct. 30, 2016, in Denver, Colo. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

"My job now is to be really honest. Joe Biden had one thing he had to do tonight, and he didn't do it. He had one thing he had to accomplish and that was reassure America that he was up to the job at his age. And he failed at that tonight," she said.

"Now, does that mean my phone blowing up with senators and campaign operatives and donors — big donors from all over the country — does that mean Joe Biden is not gonna be the candidate? I don't know that. I think we'll know a lot more in a few weeks," McCaskill said.

McCaskill said her heart was "breaking" after Biden's performance and that there were "a lot of people who watched [the debate] and felt terrible for Joe Biden."

The sports world did have some fun with it.

TJ Ward at an event

T.J. Ward attends the Justice for Women International and Children Uniting Nations' 24th Annual Academy Awards Celebration at Warner Bros. Estate March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Two-time U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau called for a golf match between Biden and Trump after the two traded barbs over their handicap. DeChambeau wrote he would host the match on his YouTube channel.

Fox News’ Kyle Morris contributed to this report.

