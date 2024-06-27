Jets quarterback getting sued by ex after he allegedly threatened to evict her from home: report

Tyrod Taylor is getting sued by his ex-girlfriend after she reportedly claimed he threatened to evict her from a home.

The New York Jets quarterback began dating model Draya Michele in 2020 but broke up within the last year, and now there's apparently a battle in the courtroom.

According to TMZ, which cited court documents, Michele agreed to pay Taylor $3.2 million for the Los Angeles home this past January and put $300,000 into it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the suit, Michele reportedly said the two had verbally agreed that any monetary contributions she made to the home would go toward that $3.2 million while they were dating; Taylor had let Michele and her children move into the home.

But the quarterback is now allegedly threatening to sell the home and evict her.

TMZ says Michele is suing Taylor for breach of contract.

The two had a long-distance relationship over the last couple of years, with Taylor playing for the New York Giants and Michele living in California.

TREVOR LAWRENCE, WIFE ANNOUNCE THEY ARE EXPECTING FIRST CHILD AFTER $275 MILLION CONTRACT EXTENSION

Michele is now dating Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green; the couple welcomed a daughter last month.

Taylor will be in New York for the next two years, signing a deal with the Jets to back up Aaron Rodgers.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 when he was the starter for the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets will be his seventh team, also spending time with the Ravens, Chargers, Browns and Texans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has a career 61.7 completion percentage with 12,135 yards, 65 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. He's also run for 2,268 yards and 19 scores.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.