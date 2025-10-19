Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ex-NFL star Doug Martin dead at 36

Martin played most of his career with the Bucs, earning two Pro Bowl nods with them

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star running back Doug Martin has died, his family said on Sunday. He was 36.

Martin’s family released a statement to FOX Sports confirming his death. TMZ Sports first reported that the ex-NFL player had passed away. His cause of death was not made known.

Doug Martin on the sideline vs the Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on Dec. 17, 2017.  (Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports)

"It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time," Martin’s family said.

The former Boise State standout was the No. 31 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. The California native made an immediate impact when he stepped on the field for Tampa Bay.

Doug Martin looks to run the ball

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) runs with he ball against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 11, 2016. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

He played in all 16 games in his rookie season, rushing for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had a breakout game against the Oakland Raiders when he ran for 251 yards and four touchdowns. He earned a Pro Bowl nod that season.

Martin played most of his career with the Buccaneers. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2015. In 2018, Martin played for the Raiders and had 723 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Doug Martin runs onto the field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) is introduced as he runs out of the tunnel prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 10, 2017.  (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

He ran for 5,356 yards and 30 touchdowns in 84 career games.

