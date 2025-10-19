Ex-NFL star Doug Martin dead at 36

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star running back Doug Martin has died, his family said on Sunday. He was 36.

Martin’s family released a statement to FOX Sports confirming his death. TMZ Sports first reported that the ex-NFL player had passed away. His cause of death was not made known.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time," Martin’s family said.

The former Boise State standout was the No. 31 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. The California native made an immediate impact when he stepped on the field for Tampa Bay.

PATRICK MAHOMES FOOLS BROADCASTERS WITH EXPLICIT PLAY-CALL AS CHIEFS DOMINATE RAIDERS

He played in all 16 games in his rookie season, rushing for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had a breakout game against the Oakland Raiders when he ran for 251 yards and four touchdowns. He earned a Pro Bowl nod that season.

Martin played most of his career with the Buccaneers. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2015. In 2018, Martin played for the Raiders and had 723 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He ran for 5,356 yards and 30 touchdowns in 84 career games.