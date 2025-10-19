Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes fools broadcasters with explicit play-call as Chiefs dominate Raiders

Kansas City topped Las Vegas 31-0

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Nick GUARANTEES Chiefs beat Raiders 😳 Bengals ‘can win AFC North’ after beating Steelers? | FTF Video

Nick GUARANTEES Chiefs beat Raiders 😳 Bengals ‘can win AFC North’ after beating Steelers? | FTF

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and are 11.5 point favorites. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if the Raiders stand any chance of beating the Chiefs, and they discuss the Cincinnati Bengals’ 33-3...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completely fooled CBS announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, and possibly the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense, in the second quarter of their Week 7 matchup on Sunday.

Mahomes and the Chiefs started the second quarter with a 4th-and-1 decision. The Chiefs could try to get the Raiders to jump offside, run a QB sneak to try to convert for a first down or take a penalty and move the ball backward to set up for a punt. It looked like the superstar player was just trying to get the Raiders to commit a penalty.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Mahomes gets off the field

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes heads off the field following an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

He sent Travis Kelce and running back Brashard Smith in motion and offered a few expletives before he snapped the ball.

"This f---ing never f---ing works, man," Mahomes said.

When the ball was snapped, Nantz and Romo were fooled. The former Dallas Cowboys star was certain that Mahomes was just going to get the Raiders to jump. Instead, he handed the ball to Kareem Hunt and the running back picked up a first down.

Mahomes kept cool all game long. He was 26-of-35 with 286 passing yards and three touchdown passes as Kansas City won the game, 31-0. He was taken out of the game after the third quarter in place of Gardner Minshew II.

Patrick Mahomes throws the ball

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

JETS' JUSTIN FIELDS HIT HARD BY PANTHERS DEFENDER, SPARKS BRIEF SCRAP

Nine different Chiefs players had catches, including Rashee Rice.

Rice had seven catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first game back since returning from a six-game suspension and a torn ACL. Marquise Brown had the other touchdown catch.

Kansas City held Raiders quarterback Geno Smith to just 67 passing yards. Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty only managed 21 yards on the ground.

Patrick Mahomes gets the crowd pumped up

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes yells before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs moved to 4-3 on the year. The Raiders fell to 2-5.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue