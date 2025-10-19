Patrick Mahomes fools broadcasters with explicit play-call as Chiefs dominate Raiders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completely fooled CBS announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, and possibly the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense, in the second quarter of their Week 7 matchup on Sunday.

Mahomes and the Chiefs started the second quarter with a 4th-and-1 decision. The Chiefs could try to get the Raiders to jump offside, run a QB sneak to try to convert for a first down or take a penalty and move the ball backward to set up for a punt. It looked like the superstar player was just trying to get the Raiders to commit a penalty.

He sent Travis Kelce and running back Brashard Smith in motion and offered a few expletives before he snapped the ball.

"This f---ing never f---ing works, man," Mahomes said.

When the ball was snapped, Nantz and Romo were fooled. The former Dallas Cowboys star was certain that Mahomes was just going to get the Raiders to jump. Instead, he handed the ball to Kareem Hunt and the running back picked up a first down.

Mahomes kept cool all game long. He was 26-of-35 with 286 passing yards and three touchdown passes as Kansas City won the game, 31-0. He was taken out of the game after the third quarter in place of Gardner Minshew II.

Nine different Chiefs players had catches, including Rashee Rice.

Rice had seven catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first game back since returning from a six-game suspension and a torn ACL. Marquise Brown had the other touchdown catch.

Kansas City held Raiders quarterback Geno Smith to just 67 passing yards. Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty only managed 21 yards on the ground.

The Chiefs moved to 4-3 on the year. The Raiders fell to 2-5.