Ex-NFL star Clay Matthews dishes on hilarious Trump stunt at draft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Green Bay Packers great Clay Matthews pulled a hilarious stunt at the NFL Draft in Green Bay last month.

Matthews, 38, was on stage to kick off the draft with other former Packers’ stars and superfan Lil’ Wayne. He stepped up the microphone and said he had a "message" to deliver from President Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I just got off the phone with the president, Donald Trump. He asked me to pass a message along to all 32 NFL franchises. Let me tell you what it reads here, alright?" Matthews began.

"It says, ‘My fellow Americans, the Bears still suck!’"

Matthews' stunt sent the Green Bay crowd and social media into a frenzy. The idea for the stunt began when he first found out he was going to be on stage.

"I looked at last year's (NFL Draft in Detroit) and it was Calvin Johnson, Barry Sanders, Aiden Hutchinson, Jared Goff, and I thought it was great. You got a mixture of legends and current players and but they all went up there, and they just screamed into the mic. I was just like I don't really just want to get up there and be like Green Bay make some noise so I was like let's make this memorable." Matthews said during a recent appearance on "Bussin’ With the Boys."

The former Packers star certainly made it memorable. Matthews received his wife’s blessing to go ahead with the plan, and then she provided some assistance as she photoshopped Trump’s letterhead onto the paper.

PACKERS LEGEND CLAY MATTHEWS TROLLS BEARS FANS WITH 'MESSAGE' FROM TRUMP AT NFL DRAFT

Matthews did not tell the NFL what he was going to do, because he did not think the league would approve it.

"I didn't tell anybody because I knew the NFL wasn't going to approve it. I knew in today's political climate you mentioned one political affiliation, left, right, like it's just not going to go over well with the NFL," Matthews said.

As Matthews waited for his moment backstage, the nerves set in as no one knew what was about to happen. However, it went smoothly.

"Execution, delivery, everything was on point. I was happy with how it landed the boys all behind me they enjoyed it they had no idea, so they were you know equally as fired up you know anytime you can take a chance to put the Bears down you got to take it," Matthews said.

While it went smoothly onstage, Matthews was worried about the potential repercussions from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell backstage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I went backstage I’m like, ‘Oh now I got to face I got to face the wrath of Goodell and everybody else," Matthews said.

However, the former Packers’ great said Goodell was "super cool" about it, and they asked to take a picture of the letter to put on social media.

While it went well, Matthews said he would probably never be invited back for the epic stunt.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.