Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NFL Draft

Packers legend Clay Matthews trolls Bears fans with 'message' from Trump at NFL Draft

Matthews took the mic and went off script

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Clay Matthews dishes words of wisdom for 2025 NFL Draft prospects Video

Clay Matthews dishes words of wisdom for 2025 NFL Draft prospects

Green Bay Packers legend Clay Matthews knows what it takes for rookies to transition well from college to the pros -- on and off the field.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

No matter how long Clay Matthews is away from the Green Bay Packers, he will always have hatred for the Chicago Bears.

The former linebacker took the stage in Green Bay with several of his former Packers teammates, and Packers superman Lil Wayne.

After Goodell greeted the fans, Matthews, unannounced, took the mic and got the crowd fired up by reading a "message" from President Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Clay Matthews walks on field

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) leaves the field after their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. (Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Matthews apologized to the commissioner for going "off script," but it was an electric moment.

"I just got off the phone with the president, Donald Trump. He asked me to pass a message along to all 32 NFL franchises. Let me tell you what it reads here, alright?" Matthews began.

"It says ,'My fellow Americans, the Bears still suck!"

Clay Matthews celebrates

Green Bay Packers Clay Matthews (52) victorious during game vs San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field. Green Bay, WI 9/9/2012 (John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN'T-MISS MOMENTS

The Bears, of course, are the Packers' top rival - there's even a song, aptly titled "The Bears Still Suck" that often plays at Packers tailgates.

Matthews, personally, dominated the Bears in his career. In 19 games against Chicago, he recorded 56 solo tackles, 9.5 sacks, and three interceptions. He became the Packers' all-time sack leader against the Bears, as well. He went 16-3 against Chicago in his career, including a win with the Los Angeles Rams.

Clay Matthews speaks at podium

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews speaks during a press conference before the 2024 Packers Hall of Fame induction banquet on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Matthews and former Packers defensive lineman Aaron Kampman were both inducted to the Hall of Fame on Thursday night. (IMAGN)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cam Ward was the first selection of the night, unsurprisingly, but the Jaguars and Browns pulled off a stunner by trading picks.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.