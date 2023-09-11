Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cincinnati Bengals

Ex-NFL star Adam Jones arrested in airport for intoxication, terroristic threats, official says

Jones denied charges against him after altercation at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, authorities said.

Police responded to an "unruly passenger" at the airport at 6 a.m. on Monday, and Jones was eventually charged on misdemeanor counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening, Boone County Jail Capt. Kevin Klute said.

Jones said his piece on the matter to WKRC-TV, explaining that he asked to move to another seat after the phone charger for the two seats he had purchased wasn’t working. Jones was told that the plane would have to turn around.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Adam Jones booking photo

Former NFL star Adam Jones was booked into Boone County Jail in Kentucky. (Boone County Jail)

"I’m hurt, this is embarrassing," Jones said while leaving jail, per WLWT-TV.

Jones denied being intoxicated and making terroristic threats.

BENGALS' JA'MARR CHASE UPSET TEAM ‘JUST LOST TO SOME ELVES’

Pacman Jones looks on court

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones plays in the Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Jones, a first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2005 NFL Draft, had issues off the field in his NFL career. He missed the entire 2007 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after multiple arrests. He also didn’t play in 2009.

Jones ended up playing 12 years in the NFL, starting with two seasons in Tennessee where he showcased his abilities on defense as well as punt returns.

He led the league with three punt return touchdowns, including a 90-yard return, in 2006. Jones had four interceptions with 63 combined tackles in 2006 as well.

Jones had a quick stint with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008 in between his years out of the league. He eventually landed with the Bengals where he found stability and quality play that had him last eight seasons in the orange and black.

Pacman Jones takes off headset

Former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones speaks during an interview on February 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eventually earning a starting role, Jones gained his All-Pro selection in 2014 when he had three interceptions, 63 combined tackles and 11 passes defended. He would make the Pro Bowl in 2015 as well.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.