Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase upset team 'just lost to some elves'

Chase had 5 catches for 32 yards in the 24-3 loss to the Browns

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase came into the week talking trash about the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals were riding high coming off an AFC North division title, an AFC Championship Game appearance and, on paper, one of the best teams in the NFL. The confident Chase took a jab at the Browns days before the game almost calling them "the elfs" and saying, "Cleveland is Cleveland."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ja'Marr Chase beats out Greg Newsome II

Ja'Marr Chase, #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals, carries the ball against Greg Newsome II, #0 of the Cleveland Browns, during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sept. 10, 2023 in Cleveland. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

While it may have been good-hearted fun, it turned into bulletin board material for the Browns on Sunday. Cleveland won the game 24-3.

The Browns sacked Joe Burrow twice and held him to only 82 yards passing. Chase led the team with five catches for 39 yards. But the Bengals never scored a touchdown in the game.

Afterward, Chase was frustrated.

TYREEK HILL'S MONSTER DAY LEADS DOLPHINS OVER CHARGERS IN THRILLING SHOOTOUT WIN

Ja'Marr Chase misses

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, #1, fails to make a catch against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"I’m mad because I called their a--es elves, and we just lost to some elves," Chase said. "I’m pissed on my part. Like I said man, we got missed opportunities. We didn’t capitalize on that s--- and we lost.

"I mean s---, I’m holding it on me," Chase added.

It was the 100th meeting between the two teams. Cleveland has nine wins in the last 11 matchups. The two will meet again on Jan. 7, the final game of the year.

Denzel Ward defends Ja'Marr Chase

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, #21, breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, #1, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deshaun Watson finished 16-of-29 with 154 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He also ran for a touchdown. Nick Chubb ran for 106 yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.