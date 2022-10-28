Ex-NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick offers harsh take on Bucs' season: 'They are absolutely broken right now'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' problems continue to mount after a third straight loss, the latest against the Baltimore Ravens. And former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had a harsh take on where the Bucs stand this season.

Fitzpatrick, an analyst for Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast of "Thursday Night Football," was less than optimistic following the Bucs’ 27-22 loss, calling the offense "broken."

"I didn’t want to believe it coming into this game. I tried to drink the Kool-Aid. I thought they were going to come out and do it. But this offense is broken," Fitzpatrick said, via Larry Brown Sports.

"They are absolutely broken right now. They’re lost. It was tough to watch today because that’s not the Bucs of old. And I don’t see a fix anytime soon."

Head coach Todd Bowles shared a similar assessment of the team in his postgame presser.

"It’s still dark. Until you win ballgames consistently and play four quarters consistently, it’s going to be dark," he said. "That doesn’t mean we can’t get out of it, we just have a lot of work to do – as coaches and as players."

Bowles did not shut down the possibility of coaching staff changes as a solution when asked about what can be done in the Bucs’ mini bye ahead of a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

"We’re going to talk about everything this weekend," he said. "When you’re not playing well, everything is on the table for us, and we’ll discuss it as a staff."

The Bucs defense also suffered a significant loss in Thursday night’s game. Edge rusher Shaquil Barrett tore an Achilles during the third quarter and was carted off the field.

An MRI confirmed the injury Friday, ending his season.