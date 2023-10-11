Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in San Diego weeks after mother's death

The body of Brown's mother was found near a creek in Illinois last month

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Former NFL player Sergio Brown was taken into custody by police on Tuesday nearly a month after his mother’s body was found near a creek in Illinois, and he was reported missing by law enforcement, according to online records. 

Brown, 35, was taken into custody on a felony fugitive arrest charge, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. 

Details surrounding his arrest were not immediately known. 

Myrtle Brown, 73, was found dead near a creek behind her home in Maywood, Illinois on Sept. 16, an area just 12 miles west of Chicago. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled Myrtle Brown's death a homicide Sunday, saying she was injured during an assault.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.


 

