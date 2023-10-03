Sergio Brown appears on video partying in Mexico weeks after mother's mysterious death

Former NFL defensive back Sergio Brown was apparently seen on video partying in Mexico as questions still surround his mother's death.

In video acquired by TMZ, Brown is dancing with several people to mid-2000s rap music. The first few clips mostly show Brown with women. But later on a group of people sway back-and-forth to Fast Life Yungstaz "Swag Surfin.'"

One woman is seen hugging him from behind and grabbing his hands to perform the "Crank That" dance from the famous song by Soulja Boy.

It's at least the third time Brown has appeared to resurface on video since his mother's body was found in a creek near her home in Illinois.

Brown was officially listed as missing in mid-September when his mother died. But, shortly afterward, he appeared to put out a video on an Instagram account named @intplayerwithapassport, even though he has a verified account on the platform already. In the video, the former defensive back called the death of 73-year-old Myrtle Brown "fake news" and said "it has to be the FBI."

"Fake news. Fake news. Fake news," he said the video in which he tagged ESPN. "It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day with the 511 haze and gas unwarranted. They kidnapped me twice from home — the Maywood Police Department. It had to be the FBI or the Maywood Police.

"I thought my f---ing mama was on vacation in Sinaloa. That’s f---ing fake news. Get the f--- out of my g------ face. She’s retired, and you want to come to me? The FBI had to do it. They have some power to do some s--- like that. What the f--- is going on? That’s fake news."

There was another video of what seems to be Brown quoting lyrics to Drake's hit "Legend."

"’Oh my god. Oh my god. If I die, I’m a legend. Oh my god. Oh my god. If I die, I’m a legend. It’s too late for my city, I’m the youngest n---- reppin,’" he says. "Drizzy Drake!"

Brown, a former Notre Dame football standout and Maywood native, signed with the New England Patriots in 2010 as an undrafted free agent.

He played seven seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He last played in the league in 2016.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.