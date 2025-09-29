Ex-NFL coach blasts Shedeur Sanders: 'Quit being an embarrassment'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had a fiery response to Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ comments about the players at that position around the league.

Sanders said last week he was "capable of doing better" than the current starters around the NFL. However, on Sunday, Sanders didn’t see the field as the Detroit Lions wrapped up a 34-10 victory over the Browns. Dillon Gabriel received some action late in the game after Joe Flacco was benched.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan said on ESPN’s "Get Up" on Monday that something was "missing" from the Sanders conversation as the panelists debated over what head coach Kevin Stefanski should do at the position.

"This kid talks and he runs his mouth. Like he said, 'I can be a starting quarterback' with his arms crossed like this. Get your a-- in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows," Ryan said.

COLTS' ADONAI MITCHELL SUFFERS BIZARRE FUMBLE NEAR END ZONE IN LOSS AGAINST RAMS

"Quit being an embarrassment that way. You've got the talent to be the quarterback, you should be. You should be embarrassed that you're not the quarterback now."

It’s unclear what Stefanski will decide when it comes to quarterbacks this season. Gabriel already has a touchdown pass under his belt, while Sanders is still searching for the field.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland will take a trip across the pond for a game in London against the Minnesota Vikings.