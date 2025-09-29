Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cleveland Browns

Ex-NFL coach blasts Shedeur Sanders: 'Quit being an embarrassment'

Sanders has been QB3 on the Browns' depth chart

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Browns legend Joe Thomas gives 'Shedeur Sanders cult' a reality check Video

Browns legend Joe Thomas gives 'Shedeur Sanders cult' a reality check

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas is giving the "Shedeur Sanders cult" a reality check in his appearance on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich."

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had a fiery response to Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ comments about the players at that position around the league.

Sanders said last week he was "capable of doing better" than the current starters around the NFL. However, on Sunday, Sanders didn’t see the field as the Detroit Lions wrapped up a 34-10 victory over the Browns. Dillon Gabriel received some action late in the game after Joe Flacco was benched.

Shedeur Sanders on the sidelines

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on from he sidelines during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sept. 28, 2025. (Lon Horwedel/Imagn Images)

Ryan said on ESPN’s "Get Up" on Monday that something was "missing" from the Sanders conversation as the panelists debated over what head coach Kevin Stefanski should do at the position.

"This kid talks and he runs his mouth. Like he said, 'I can be a starting quarterback' with his arms crossed like this. Get your a-- in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows," Ryan said.

Shedeur Sanders talks to Jerry Jeudy

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warm up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sept. 28, 2025. (Lon Horwedel/Imagn Images)

COLTS' ADONAI MITCHELL SUFFERS BIZARRE FUMBLE NEAR END ZONE IN LOSS AGAINST RAMS

"Quit being an embarrassment that way. You've got the talent to be the quarterback, you should be. You should be embarrassed that you're not the quarterback now."

It’s unclear what Stefanski will decide when it comes to quarterbacks this season. Gabriel already has a touchdown pass under his belt, while Sanders is still searching for the field.

Shedeur Sanders vs Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025. (Peter Casey/Imagn Images)

Cleveland will take a trip across the pond for a game in London against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

