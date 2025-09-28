Colts' Adonai Mitchell suffers bizarre fumble near end zone in loss against Rams

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell committed an inexplicable turnover early in the second half in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones found Mitchell one-on-one with a Rams defender. He made a nice two-handed grab, spun off his defender and sprinted toward the end zone. The Colts, and everyone else in SoFi Stadium, thought he had a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, he bobbled the football, and it bounced off his hands and into the back of the end zone. Officials ruled it a fumble and an easy six points were taken off the board. It would have been a 76-yard touchdown catch for Mitchell if not for the fumble.

Mitchell led the team with three catches for 96 yards. Jones connected with Michael Pittman Jr. for a touchdown. Jones was 24-of-33 with 262 passing yards and two interceptions.

GIANTS' MALIK NABERS SUFFERS DEVASTATING KNEE INJURY VS CHARGERS

The Rams took the lead late when Matthew Stafford connected with Tutu Atwell for an 88-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left in the game. It put Los Angeles up 27-20 at that point and the Rams would never relinquish the lead again.

Stafford had 375 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the win. He threw touchdown passes to Atwell, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Nacua led the team with 13 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. Adams had four catches for 56 yards and a score.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles moved to 3-1 on the year. Indianapolis fell to 3-1.