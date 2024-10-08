Jets fired Robert Saleh shortly after he decided to demote offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett: report

The New York Jets shockingly fired Robert Saleh on Tuesday morning, but there is now some writing on the wall.

Gang Green has lost two games in a row: an embarrassing 10-9 loss at home to the Denver Broncos and then their 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Owner Woody Johnson said it was his decision, and only his decision, to relieve Saleh of his duties, but a timeline of events has people questioning the legitimacy of Johnson's words.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A report from SNY TV claimed that Saleh had made the decision Tuesday morning to take play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett and Aaron Rodgers were paired together for a long while in Green Bay, and the Jets hired Hackett prior to acquiring the quarterback, seemingly in an effort to lure him to New York.

"Roughly five minutes" after making that decision, Saleh was called into Johnson's office and fired, SNY reported.

A representative for Saleh did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the report.

Johnson told reporters on Tuesday that he spoke to Rodgers on Monday night but not about Saleh.

"This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction," a statement from Johnson reads.

FORMER JETS QUARTERBACK REVISITS AWKWARD HUG BETWEEN ROBERT SALEH, AARON RODGERS FOLLOWING COACH'S FIRING

New York is 25th in points scored and 27th in yards gained while having a top-five defense.

Rodgers, 40, and coming off a torn Achilles, has 1,093 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and four interceptions in his five games played.

It’s unclear what exactly sparked Saleh’s firing. But rumors of a rift between Rodgers and Saleh were sparked after an odd interaction during the team’s win over the New England Patriots in Week 3.

The two then seemed to be at odds over cadence after their loss to Denver.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saleh had been the Jets’ head coach since 2021 after spending four seasons as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. He was 20-36 as Jets head coach and never won more than seven games while at the helm.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.