Ex-NBA player Jason Collins on having coronavirus: 'Felt like I got punched by Mike Tyson'

Former NBA player Jason Collins equated the pain associated with battling coronavirus to that of being punched in the heart by “Mike Tyson in his prime.”

Collins recalled his “2.5-week ordeal” fighting off the virus, telling the New York Daily News in an interview this week that he feared he was having a heart attack.

“It felt like I got punched by Mike Tyson. Like Mike Tyson in his prime, right in the heart,” Collins said. “And all the feeling that was associated with that.”

Collins said his first symptom was on March 11, the same night the NBA announced that the season was suspended after the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

He initially suffered minor symptoms like a headache and body aches but they quickly escalated into a fever and tight chest pains.

“It was definitely the sickest I’ve ever been in my life," he said.

Collins told the Daily News that after 10 days of ongoing symptoms, he checked into the hospital. His health began to improve by day 14 and several days later, he was symptom-free.

Collins, the first openly gay NBA player, believes he contracted the virus from his former team when he and his boyfriend, Bruson Green, attended Brooklyn’s Pride Night game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 4.

Four players, including Kevin Durant, later tested positive for coronavirus.

“That’s when we connected the dots that we have it,” Collins said

The league has not offered a timetable as to when the season could possibly return but NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last week that he doesn’t believe a decision will be made this month.