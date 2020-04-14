Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores donates 100,000 surgical-grade masks to first responders: 'They need our support'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores is donating 100,000 surgical-grade masks to first responders and city workers to “help slow the spread” of coronavirus, the team announced Monday.

Gores purchased the masks, and they will be distributed to Detroit police officers, firefighters, bus drivers and other city workers.

“First responders and city workers are on the front line of this crisis and they need our support now more than ever,” Gores said in a press release. “I’m proud of the way people are coming together.”

The masks will be picked up from a supplier in New Jersey and should be available within 48 hours.

“Once we get past the immediate threat from the virus, there will be so much more to do,” Gores said.

“We need plans to revitalize the economy which will help struggling families and programs to make sure kids aren’t set behind. Our work is just beginning and we are adapting and planning daily. We can’t predict how long this crisis will last, but we are taking immediate action right now while also preparing for what comes next.”

The NBA suspended the season on March 11 after Rudy Gobert with the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus.

The league has not not offered a timetable as to when the season could possibly return but commissioner Adam Silver said last week that he doesn’t believe a decision will be made this month.