CRIME

Ex-NBA player Delonte West looks unrecognizable in shocking mugshot after latest arrest

It's not the first time West has been in trouble with the law

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Delonte West, a former NBA guard who has a lengthy history of trouble with the law, was arrested in Virginia.

West, 40, was served with a warrant for violating the terms of his release and charged with resisting arrest in Fairfax County, Fox 5 DC reported Thursday.

The former pro basketball player attempted to flee police officers, officials told TMZ Sports. When officers found him, they administered Narcan at a hospital.

Delonte West in Berlin

The Dallas Mavericks' Delonte West during a game against Alba Berlin at the O2 Arena in Berlin Oct. 6, 2012. (Todd Andersen/AFP/GettyImages)

West was later released from a hospital and is being held on bond, according to TMZ.

West's mugshot was released, and he did not appear as NBA fans probably remember him.

The Washington, D.C., native has been in the spotlight in recent years, and fans have been concerned about his well-being since he exited the league after the 2011-12 season.

Delonte West vs Thunder

Delonte West of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the 2012 NBA Playoffs April 30, 2012, at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.  (Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

West was reportedly in an altercation in D.C. in January 2020 and accused a man of pulling a gun on him, prompting fans and former players to "figure out" ways to help the former NBA player. 

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban helped West get into a Florida rehab center in 2021.

West was seen in 2016 wandering around Houston without any shoes on and had altercations outside a strip club and a youth basketball game.

West was also seen that year walking down a street in Maryland, sparking concerns that he was homeless. However, West was adamant he was not homeless and that he was doing fine, Complex reported.

His brother told the Daily Mail in 2016 Delonte was suffering from bipolar disorder.

Delonte West booking photo

Delonte West was arrested Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Fairfax County Police Department)

West was a star guard at St. Joseph’s University before the Boston Celtics selected him with the No. 24 pick of the 2004 NBA Draft. He then played for the Seattle Supersonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.