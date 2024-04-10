Expand / Collapse search
Oregon

Ex-NBA player Ben McLemore accused of rape, sexual abuse in Oregon

Ben McLemore was a first-round pick of the Kings

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Ben McLemore, a former NBA first-round draft pick who was a standout player at Kansas, was arrested on Wednesday on rape and sexual abuse charges in Oregon.

McLemore, 31, was booked into the Clackamas County Jail. He was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, according to online jail records.

Ben McLemore vs Trail Blazers

Ben McLemore #23 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on April 07, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

He was expected to be arraigned in Clackamas County Circuit Court later Wednesday, according to Fox 12 Oregon.

The Sacramento Kings selected McLemore with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2013 draft. He played four seasons with the Kings before he joined the Memphis Grizzlies. He had a second stint with the Kings in 2018-19 but had move on from them again after that season.

Ben McLemore vs Rockets

Ben McLemore # 23 of the Portland Trail Blazers warms up prior to a game against the Houston Rockets at Moda Center on March 25, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Soobum Im/Getty Images)

He bounced from the Houston Rockets to the Los Angeles Lakers and finally to the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 season. Since then, he has played in China, Greece and Spain.

He averaged 9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 556 NBA games over the course of his career. He was unable to live up to the hype around him out of Kansas.

Ben McLemore with the Kings

Sacramento Kings Guard Ben McLemore (23) looks on during a NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers on December 26, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With the Jayhawks, he was an All-Big 12 selection in his freshman season. He averaged 15.9 points per game. Kansas got to the Sweet 16 that year but lost to Michigan.

