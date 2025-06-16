Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter reports to prison for stealing nearly $17 million

Expand / Collapse search
Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
The former interpreter of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, Ippei Mizuhara, reported to federal prison in Pennsylvania on Monday, Mizuhara's attorney Michael Freedman confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Mizuhara was sentenced to 57 months in prison for stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay off gambling debts. 

Shohei Ohtanu and Ippei Mizuhara look on

Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani, right, and then-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Federal prosecutors asked for a 57-month prison sentence while also asking Mizuhara to pay $16.9 million of restitution to Ohtani and another $1.1 million to the IRS.

The Dodgers fired Mizuhara in March 2024.

Federal investigators filed a complaint against Mizuhara on April 11. One day later, he turned himself in to law enforcement, the Department of Justice confirmed.

JOHNNY DAMON WEIGHS IN ON SHOHEI OHTANI CONTROVERSY, CALLS FOR PETE ROSE TO BE IN HALL OF FAME

Ipphei Mizuhara pleaded guilty

Ippei Mizuhara (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)

Mizuhara pleaded guilty to bank fraud and filing a false tax return in June 2024, admitting that he placed about 19,000 bets with the bookie over a two-year period and accumulated over $40 million in debt.

Shohei Ohtani looks at Ippei Mizuhara

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, left, talks with translator Ippei Mizuhara (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Ohtani publicly addressed the gambling scandal in late March, saying he had never placed a sports bet and that Mizuhara's story about paying off his $4.5 million gambling debt was fabricated.

Mizuhara was initially ordered to report to prison in March, but a federal judge granted a delay. No reason for the delay has been disclosed.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.