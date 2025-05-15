Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida

Ex-MLB star Rafael Furcal arrested on multiple felony charges, records show

Furcal was arrested in Florida

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rafael Furcal, a three-time MLB All-Star and World Series champion, was arrested on multiple charges in Florida on Wednesday, according to online arrest records.

Furcal, 47, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing deadly missiles into dwellings, public or private, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Both were second-degree felony charges.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rafael Furcal in the dugout

Mar. 15, 2014, Jupiter, FL; Miami Marlins shortstop Rafael Furcal (15) sits in the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals at Roger Dean Stadium. (Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports)

Details about the arrest weren't immediately available. Fox News Digital reached out to Sunrise Police Department for details. 

An attorney wasn’t listed for Furcal.

The former infielder played 14 years in the majors. He made his Major League debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2000 and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award when he hit .295 with 134 hits and 87 runs. He earned his first All-Star appearance with the team in 2003.

RED SOX OUTFIELDERS COMBINE TO MAKE MIRACULOUS CATCH

Rafael Furcal vs Diamondbacks

August 15, 2012; St. Louis, MO. USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Rafael Furcal (15) fields a ground ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Justin Upton (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium.  (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

He joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2006 and played with them until about midway through the 2011 season, when he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. He was on the Cardinals’ World Series team in 2011. It was the first and only ring of his career. He was an All-Star in 2012 with the Cardinals.

Furcal played his last year in the majors in 2014 with the Miami Marlins.

Rafael Furcal with the Braves

Aug.10, 2005, Atlanta, Georgia: Rafael Furcal of the Atlanta Braves turns a double play at second against the San Francisco Giants at Turner Field. (Christopher Gooley-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He batted .281 with 587 RBI in 1,614 games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.