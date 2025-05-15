Red Sox outfielders combine to make miraculous catch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Red Sox outfielders Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela combined for the rare 9-8 putout in the team’s 6-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

With the score tied 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter crushed a high fastball off of Liam Hendriks deep to right-center field.

Abreu, the Red Sox's right fielder, tracked the ball as he moved back to the wall. Abreu leaped and got his glove on it, but could not haul it in, and the ball bounced off his glove back into the field of play as it was set to go over the wall for a go-ahead home run for Carpenter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rafaela, the Red Sox's center fielder, ran over to back up Abreu, and the ball caromed off of Abreu’s glove and right to Rafaela.

Rafaela reacted and grabbed the ball with his bare hand and then put it into his glove for the out.

Upon the catch, Rafaela hoisted the glove above his head and showed the ball while Abreu celebrated the improbable play by high-fiving Rafaela.

Hendriks lifted his arms up in disbelief, as the Red Sox outfielders not only brought a home run back into play but turned it into an out.

D'BACKS MANAGER TOREY LOVULLO 'THROWS OUT' UMPIRES IN EPIC TIRADE AFTER HIS OWN EJECTION

The last 9-8 putout before the Red Sox on Wednesday was on Sept. 14, 2003, when the Minnesota Twins’ Michael Ryan lost the ball in the sun, and it hit off his head and Dustan Mohr caught it.

While the Tigers were kept off the scoreboard in the seventh inning by the miraculous play by Abreu and Rafaela, they were not denied in the ninth inning.

Red Sox reliever Aroldis Chapman walked the lead-off hitter Andy Ibanez, who then stole second base. Tigers’ manager AJ Hinch then sent Justyn-Henry Malloy to pinch hit, and he delivered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Malloy lined a single to center field and gave the Tigers their second straight walk-off win over the Red Sox.

The Tigers’ walk-off win on Wednesday completed a three-game sweep over the Red Sox. They will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 p.m. ET.

The Red Sox will look to turn things around when they take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.