Ex-MLB star Luis Tiant dead at 83

Luis Tiant, a three-time MLB All-Star who pitched for the Boston Red Sox, among other teams, has died. He was 83.

Tiant, who was lovingly known in baseball circles as "El Tiante," died on Tuesday, a team source told the Boston Globe. Major League Baseball announced Tiant’s death as well.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Luis Tiant," the league said on X. "In a Major League career that spanned 19 seasons, ‘El Tiante’ made three All-Star teams and won 20 or more games four times. Tiant won two ERA titles in the American League - one in 1968 for Cleveland, and another in 1972 for Boston. The Cuba native also pitched for the Yankees, Twins, Pirates and Angels. He was 83."

Former Red Sox outfielder Fred Lynn and others paid tribute to Tiant on social media.

"Today is a very sad day, Lynn wrote on X along with a picture of himself and Tiant. "My friend and teammate, Luis Tiant, passed away. A Big game pitcher, a funny genuine guy who loved his family and baseball. I miss him already…. RIP my friend."

The Cuba native started his career with the Cleveland Indians in 1964, and he earned his first All-Star appearance in 1968 as he led the American League with a 1.60 ERA and recorded nine shutouts. He played for the Indians through the 1969 season before playing one year with the Minnesota Twins.

He joined the Red Sox in 1971 and was an All-Star two more times – in 1974 and 1976. He led the majors with a 1.91 ERA in 1972.

Tiant went on to play with the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and California Angels until he retired from the majors following the 1982 season.

Tiant’s career spanned 19 years. He had a 3.30 ERA and 2,416 strikeouts.