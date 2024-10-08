Expand / Collapse search
MLB Postseason

Yankees star's wife reveals vile messages from fans amid team's ALDS loss to Royals

Carlos Rodón was tagged for 4 runs and did not make it out of the 4th inning

Ryan Gaydos
Published
New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón had a tough outing against the Kansas City Royals in Game 2 of their American League Division Series matchup on Monday night.

Rodón pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits. It started with the game-tying home run from Salvador Perez and finished with three more Royals players crossing the plate in the inning. Kansas City won the game, 4-2.

Carlos Rodon hands the ball to Aaron Boone

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón, right, hands the ball to manager Aaron Boone as he leaves the game during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the American League baseball playoff series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Rodón’s wife, Ashley, showed the vile messages she received from people who were upset with her husband.

"DM’s already willlllld. I love interacting with everyone, but there’s no place for this s---," she wrote on X along with screenshots of some terrible messages.

Carlos Rodón signed with the Yankees before the start of the 2023 season. He had an abysmal first season but rebounded in 2024. He won a career-high 16 games in 32 appearances. He brought his ERA down to 3.96 from 6.85.

Carlos Rodon leaves the game

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón reacts as he walks off the field during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the American League baseball playoff series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

However, when the Yankees needed him the most, he came up short.

"Obviously, I want to be better than that — especially how the first three innings went," Rodón said. "I wouldn’t say I tired out. Just got to be better with those pitches, just more fine with them and get to better spots."

The Yankees took an early lead when Giancarlo Stanton brought home Gleyber Torres. New York tried to put pressure on late in the game when Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a solo home run, but the Royals closed the deal.

Salvador Perez hits a homer

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, #13, connects for a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the American League baseball playoff series on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Game 3 is set for Wednesday back in Kansas City. The series is tied 1-1.

