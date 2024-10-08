Yankees star's wife reveals vile messages from fans amid team's ALDS loss to Royals

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón had a tough outing against the Kansas City Royals in Game 2 of their American League Division Series matchup on Monday night.

Rodón pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits. It started with the game-tying home run from Salvador Perez and finished with three more Royals players crossing the plate in the inning. Kansas City won the game, 4-2.

Rodón’s wife, Ashley, showed the vile messages she received from people who were upset with her husband.

"DM’s already willlllld. I love interacting with everyone, but there’s no place for this s---," she wrote on X along with screenshots of some terrible messages.

Carlos Rodón signed with the Yankees before the start of the 2023 season. He had an abysmal first season but rebounded in 2024. He won a career-high 16 games in 32 appearances. He brought his ERA down to 3.96 from 6.85.

However, when the Yankees needed him the most, he came up short.

"Obviously, I want to be better than that — especially how the first three innings went," Rodón said. "I wouldn’t say I tired out. Just got to be better with those pitches, just more fine with them and get to better spots."

The Yankees took an early lead when Giancarlo Stanton brought home Gleyber Torres. New York tried to put pressure on late in the game when Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a solo home run, but the Royals closed the deal.

Game 3 is set for Wednesday back in Kansas City. The series is tied 1-1.