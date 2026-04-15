Ex-MLB pitcher Dan Serafini claims innocence in 2021 murder of his in-laws: 'The justice system failed'

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Former MLB pitcher Dan Serafini, who was sentenced to life in prison, insists he is innocent of the 2021 murder his in-laws.

Serafini did a recent interview with "Dateline," where the ex-Minnesota Twins hurler claimed to Keith Morrison that he was not the one who killed Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood five years ago.

"I don’t understand it at all," Serafini said to Morrison. "I believed in the justice system. And the justice system failed."

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Serafini was accused of surprising Spohr and Wood in Lake Tahoe, California, at their home in 2021, where he murdered them in the belief he would acquire a piece of their fortune via his then-wife, Erin Spohr.

Prosecutors said Serafini had snuck into the Lake Tahoe home while the married couple was out on the lake. He was allegedly hiding in a closet with a gun for several hours awaiting their return.

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When they got back, Serafini allegedly shot them both in the head, but Wood survived after being left for dead. However, she died by suicide in 2023.

Serafini was eventually found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder as well as first-degree burglary in 2025 after a trial that lasted weeks. In February, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"Circumstantial case and I believe that the circumstantial stuff that they had was just making up a story. They had no proof, no anything," he told Morrison.

Serafini also felt the jury didn’t like him for the way he was acting in court, though he alleges he was just following his lawyers’ advice.

"They just didn’t like me, they didn’t like my lifestyle," Serafini explained. "They didn’t like the way I acted in court, which I didn’t act any way. I sat there like I was supposed to because my lawyers told me to [not] react, [not] respond. ‘Sit there like nothing’s bothering you.’ And I did. And I got crucified for it."

The full "Dateline" special with Serafini will air on Friday night.

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Serafini was a first-round draft choice by the Twins in 1992, eventually making his major league debut in 1996. He allowed five runs on seven hits, including a home run, and two walks across 4.1 innings.

Serafini also played for the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies in his seven years in the big leagues.

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