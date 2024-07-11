Expand / Collapse search
San Diego Padres

Ex-MLB infielder Sean Burroughs' cause of death revealed

Burroughs was Little League World Series champion, Olympic gold medalist and MLB veteran

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Former MLB infielder Sean Burroughs died of fentanyl intoxication when he was found inside his vehicle at a California baseball field in May, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said Wednesday.

The medical examiner ruled Burroughs’ death to be an accident.

On May 9, Burroughs was found unconscious near his car shortly after he dropped his son, Knox, off for a Little League baseball game, Long Beach Little League President Doug Wittman said. Efforts to revive Burroughs were unsuccessful.

Sean Burroughs in the LLWS

Sean Burroughs of the Long Beach team stands next to an ABC Wide World of Sports banner during the Little League World Series on Aug. 28, 1993, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

The 43-year-old was the son of former Major League outfielder Jeff Burroughs. He was the star of the Long Beach Little League team in 1992 and 1993. The team won the Little League World Series in both years – in 1992, their opponent was ruled to be using over-aged players. He pitched consecutive no-hitters in 1993 to help his team claim back-to-back titles.

The San Diego Padres selected Burroughs with the No. 9 overall pick in 1998 MLB Draft. He quickly became a star slugger in the Padres’ farm system and was named the MVP of the MLB All-Star Futures Games. He also helped Team USA to a gold medal in the 2000 Olympics.

Sean Burroughs with the Twins

Sean Burroughs of the Minnesota Twins throws against the Boston Red Sox on April 25, 2012, at Target Field in Minneapolis. (Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

He played four seasons with the Padres from 2002 to 2005 before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. He spent time in the majors with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Minnesota Twins until 2012.

Burroughs played in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ organization in 2023 and in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball for the Bridgeport Bluefish and Long Island Ducks.

He admitted to ESPN in 2011 he had struggled with substance abuse issues.

Sean Burroughs with the D'Backs

Sean Burroughs of the Arizona Diamondbacks takes fielding practice before the Marlins game at Sun Life Stadium on June 10, 2011, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)

"I just didn't have the drive or the passion," Burroughs said at the time. "I was spent physically and spent mentally. It just wasn't there. I was emotionally drained. I still loved the game and respected the game, but I didn't have the drive to go to the park every day. I kind of lost the desire."

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

