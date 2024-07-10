Mets star Francisco Lindor says Pete Alonso has 'earned the right' to 'maximize his money' in free agency

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor knows what he's really good at: playing shortstop.

So, when it comes to roster moves surrounding his team, he told Fox News Digital that he's going to leave that to president of baseball operations David Stearns and co-owner Steve Cohen.

Mets brass have big decisions to make this upcoming trade deadline thanks to players like Lindor, who have re-energized the club to the point where they're on the cusp of the third wild-card spot in the National League.

But there is one looming contract situation that Mets fans, and frankly all MLB teams, are watching closely with the organization.

Pete Alonso, the Mets' slugging first baseman, is set for free agency after this season, and everyone is wondering what the "Polar Bear" might do with his MLB future.

For Lindor, the answer is very simple if he were the one in charge of making the roster decisions.

"Pete Alonso has been one of the best power hitters the organization has had," he said while also discussing Champs Sports' new brand platform, "Sport For Life." "So, yeah, would I love to have him as a teammate? Yes, of course."

But Lindor is also someone who understands the business behind the game. As much as he would love for Alonso to wear blue and orange with him for years to come, Lindor, who signed a 10-year, $341 million contract with the Mets in 2022 after being traded from the Cleveland Guardians, says Alonso has earned the chance to test free agency.

After all, baseball players may only get the chance one time.

"Then, it also doesn’t come down to the organization. It comes down to Pete," Lindor said. "If Pete doesn’t feel like he doesn’t get every penny, he has earned the right to go and maximize his money, his worth.

"He means a lot to the players, he means a lot to the organization. So, it’s going to come down to probably later on in the year or in the offseason to see who’s going to benefit the most."

Alonso is the Mets' lone All-Star this year after being chosen as a reserve for his fourth career nod. He's slashing .237/.318/.454 with 18 homers and 48 RBI over 90 games thus far, and he's set to compete in his fifth straight Home Run Derby, an event that Lindor feels "locks him in" for the second half.

Alonso is a Scott Boras client, and according to Spotrac, his market value is around $32.9 million per season, which would put him in the upper echelon of MLB contracts.

However, Juan Soto, another Boras client, is someone who was attached to the Mets even before the New York Yankees traded for him prior to the 2024 season. Cohen has flexed his financial muscle in the past, including Lindor's deal. But Soto is expected to receive more than Alonso, so would the Mets be willing to carry three very large contracts (Lindor's included) on the payroll for years to come?

It's questions like these that have Lindor focused on shortstop instead of building a roster. While the rest of the world tries to figure out what Alonso wants to do with his future, Lindor is focused on how he can get into the playoffs with his teammate.

